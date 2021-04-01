The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Plateau, has deployed 2, 100 personnel to ensure a peaceful Easter celebration in the state.DSC Obasa Tanimola, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Command disclosed this a statement on Thursday in Jos.According to him, the officers would be stationed in flash points and other strategic locations to avert any breach of security.

He explained that the deployment of the personnel is not to intimidate and harass law abiding residents but to ensure safety of lives and property during the celebration“The commandant, Mr Stephen Jiyason, has approved the deployment of 2,100 personnel for the Easter celebration in the state.“This is to ensure a peaceful and hitch-free celebration; a celebration where residents of the state will enjoy without trouble,” he said.

Tanimola advised all citizens to be law abiding and avoid any act of lawlessness that would truncate the relative leave being enjoyed in the state. He further warned that anyone found wanting would face the law. The PRO assured the general public that the command and other security agencies have put in place necessary strategies to ensure a hitch- free celebration.He called on residents of the state to report any suspicious movements in their vicinities to security agencies for prompt response. (NAN)

