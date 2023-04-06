Easter: NSCDC deploys 1,800 personnel to provide security in C/River

By George Odok

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Cross River has deployed 1,800 personnel across the state to provide security during the Easter celebration.

The Commandant of NSCDC in Cross River, Mr Samuel Fadeyi, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Calabar on Thursday that the corps in partnership with other security agencies had evolved strategies to ensure a crime free celebration.

He said that this year’s Easter celebration was coming after the general election, hence the need to ensure adequate security for residents in the state during the celebration.

“We have deployed 1,800 personnel for security provision for the Easter celebration across the state. This is to make sure that residents in the state are allowed to enjoy their holiday peacefully.

“We have identified some flash points were cases of kidnapping have been recorded; we are gathering the necessary intelligence for prompt action.

“We are also doing some raids around the trailer park in Biase Local Government Area where cases of insecurity and kidnapping have been recorded.

“In Northern Cross River, we are on the look out for some group of persons who couldn’t use their arms during the election because of the tight security.

“They may want to utilise it now, so we are out for them,” he said.

On the protection of transformers across the state to ensure seamless supply of power to residents during the Easter period, Fadeyi said that it was the primary duty of NSCDC to protect transformers and other critical infrastructure.

He told NAN that the command had tightened security around transformers, other critical infrastructure and assets in the state.

“The strategy we are using is in partnership with the locals; what we need from them is timely information in case they see anyone trying to vandalise any transformer or critical national asset,” he said.

The commandant also said that the command had also provided security for petroleum pipelines at the jetty with a view to curbing any case of oil theft.

Fadeyi, who urged residents in the state to shun all forms of violence during the celebration, used the occasion to wish residents in the state a crime free Easter celebration. (NAN)