The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Benue Command, says it has deployed 1,220 personnel towards a hitch-free Easter celebrations in the state.



This is contained in a statement by the Corps Public Relations Officer, Mr Michael Ejelikwu, and issued to newsmen on Friday in Makurdi.



According to the statement, the state Commandant, Mr Sule Okeji, said the Corps would not leave anything to chance, due to the rising cases of insecurity in the state.



It quoted Okeji as promising that the Corps would always ensure the security of lives and properties across the state.



The statement warned criminals planning to use the festive season to vandalise government properties, to have a rethink, as officers and men of the command would be on 24 hours surveillance daily.



“Any criminal element who will want to use the Easter holiday to vandalise any government assets and infrastructure, should desist from doing so, as officers and men of the command are on 24/7 surveillance.



”Any culprit(s) apprehended, will face the full wrath of the law.



“Residents of the state can go about their legitimate activities without fear, but are advised to report any suspicious element to security agencies,” the statement said. (NAN)

