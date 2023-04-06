Easter: NSCDC deploys 1,077 personnel in Anambra

By Francis Onyeukwu

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has deployed 1,077 personnel for the provision of adequate security in Anambra during the Easter festivities.

The officers and men were charged to embark on effective and rigorous patrol of the state before, during and after the festivities.

Mr. Isdore Chikere, Commandant, NSCDC, Anambra State, gave the directive while addressing the 1077 officers and men of his command deployed for the operations, on Thursday, in Awka.

Chikere charged his men,to pay special attention to places of worship, recreation areas, and places with high concentration of people.

According to him, the officers and men are drawn from Operations Department, Rapid Response Squad, Counter Terrorism Unit, Disaster Management Unit, Investigation and Intelligence Department

Others include Chemical Biological Radioactive Nuclear & Energy Unit, Critical National Assets & Infrastructure Protection Unit(CNAI), Anti-vandalism Unit and the Special female squad.

Chikere urged his men to adhere to Easter Celebration Operational order put in place by the Commandant General of NSCDC, Dr Abubakar Audi.

“You have to be professional, diligent and discharge your duties with tact and high sense of responsibility during the period,” he said.

Chikere urged all Area Commanders and Divisional Officers to embark on effective and rigorous patrol of their respective areas of responsibility in order to safeguard lives and property.

“In addition to protecting all Critical National Asset and Infrastructure within their domain, you must embark on rigorous patrol,” he said.

He appealed to residents of the State to cooperate with NSCDC and other security agencies to ensure adequate security arrangements.

“Take advantage of the period to seek divine intervention in the affairs of the nation, and take a cue from the supreme sacrifice of Jesus Christ by eschewing all forms of political, social and religious violence and vices”, he advised.

Chikere urged members of the public to go about their lawful businesses without fear, and released GSM numbers for people to call in event of any security challenge.

The numbers are, 08066769442, 08036172748, 08035913830,

08036086018, and 08035406492.(NAN)