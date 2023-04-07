Easter: Nigerians must eschew bitterness, jungle justice, vendetta – Lagos APC

By Adeyemi Adeleye

The Lagos State All Progressives Congress (APC) Chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, has urged Nigerians to eschew bitterness, hatred, jungle justice, political vendetta and other vices during 2023 Easter celebration.

Ojelabi made the appeal in his Easter message on Friday in Lagos.

He said that Nigerians, especially Christians, must follow standard practices laid down by Jesus Christ in their day-to-day relationships with people.

“Easter is another time to celebrate new beginning. As people of the new life in Christ Jesus through His resurrection, let us all take inspiration from the essence of these holy occasions as moments for reflection, remembrance and renewal.

“While on his mission on earth, Jesus Christ preached and lived a life of peace and charity.

“He encouraged people to do good deeds that would take them to the kingdom of God. Jesus Christ was a man of peace and commanded us to do unto others as we want to be done by.

“He condemned violence, no matter how small and used His time to demonstrate that there is joy in loving your neighbour as you love yourself. That was why He gave Himself willingly in humility, to be crucified for our sins.

“Therefore, let us follow the standard practices laid down by Christ in our day-to-day relationships with our brothers and sisters in our homes, offices, market places and places of worship for our society to become a peaceful place for all.

“Let us eschew bitterness, hatred, jungle justice, Pull-Him-Down syndrome, political vendetta and other vices that make us lose touch with the ways of the Lord,” Ojelabi said.

Ojelabi rejoiced with Christians at the commemoration of the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ, and urged Christians to celebrate with humility, love and peace.

“Let us see the challenges facing us as our individual crosses which Christ directed us, while on earth, to carry and follow him as He himself did.

“As we lean on Him, as our Lord and Saviour, may He continue to make our yokes and burdens light in all our endeavours as individuals and as a nation.

“Christians must use the season to pray for the success of the forthcoming inauguration of the President-elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu, and that of Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

“God will continue to grant Tinubu and Sanwo-Olu the wisdom, knowledge and understanding needed to serve Nigerians at the national and state levels respectively,” he said.

Ojelabi enjoined Nigerians to always be law abiding so that the government would continue to serve them. (NAN)