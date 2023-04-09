Easter: Nigeria of our dream achievable- PDP Chieftain 

By Victor Adeoti

Prince Dotun Babayemi, a stalwart of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun, says a better Nigeria is achievable if all citizens can work toward it.

Babayemi, in his Easter message, on Sunday in Osogbo, called for continuous religious harmony among Nigerians, especially as a people bounded by a common destiny of togetherness.

“Our people should know for sure and continue to believe that the Nigeria of their dream is achievable if we all work towards it.

“Nobody from anywhere in this world will do this for us, except us,” he said.

Babayemi, a former PDP aspirant in the state, also urged Nigerians to continue to cohabit in peace, like they had been known to be.

According to him, nowhere like home and peace is the only thing that makes any home alluring.

He also implored Christian community in the country to continue to imbibe the lessons enshrined in the Easter season.

Babayemi said that the importance of the lessons learnt must not be allowed to elope for the betterment of the society. (NAN)