Easter: Ngige urges Christians to pray for outgoing, incoming administration

By Joan Nwagwu

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige has urged Christians to use the Easter celebration to pray for outgoing and incoming administrations in Nigeria.

Ngige said this in his last Easter message to the nation’s workforce on Saturday in Abuja.

The Easter message was contained in a statement signed by Mr Olajide Oshundun, Director, Press and Public Relations, in the ministry.

Ngige solicited for prayers for the outgoing administration of President Muhammadu Buhari to enable the completion of the foundation it initiated for the prosperity of the nation.

According to him, the incoming government equally needs prayers to ensure that it builds on the solid foundation already put in place by the outgoing government, through massive investment in physical and social infrastructure.

The minister used the opportunity to express gratitude to Nigerian workers for their faith and unalloyed support for the President Buhari administration and for him, as the minister of labour and employment.

Ngige noted that the Buhari administration reciprocated the support of workers by raising the minimum wage from N18,000 to N30,000 in 2019.

“Also inserting a provision in the minimum wage law, making wage review automatic every five years, to meet the prevailing cost of living,’’ he said.

He restated the Federal Government’s approval of pay rise for civil servants which would take effect from Jan. 1, 2023, adding that the provision was included in the 2023 budget.

Ngige, however, sent his warm felicitations and best wishes to Christians as they marked the Easter celebration.(NAN(