An interfaith ambassador, Hajiya Ramatu Tijjani has felicitated with Christians as they began the celebration of Easter and urged them to use the holy week praying for peace and stability in the country.

Tijjani said this in an interview with Journalists on Wednesday in Kaduna.

She said, “as you begin Easter celebration from Good Friday to Easter Monday, I urge you to use the holy weekend to pray for peace and stability in the country.”

Tijani stressed the need for both Muslims and Christians to embark on ceaseless prayers and fasting for God Almighty to bring an end to insecurity challenges bedeviling peace and stability in the country.

She congratulated Christians all over the world for successful completion of 40 days prayers and fasting since the beginning of the Lenten season.

Tijani equally appealed to all Christian clerics to pray hard for God to end kidnapping, banditry, killing and general insecurity challenges, causing problems to the masses.

Tijjani, who is also the founder of Protection of Women and Children in Nigeria, an NGO, prayed to God to halt the spread of Coronavirus and other diseases threatening human existence.

She further called on Christians and Muslims to pray for the military to succeed in overcoming the security challenges of the country.

“We must remember that we are brothers and sisters, irrespective of colors, culture, religion and cultural background,” she said.

Similarly, Mallam Gambo Abdullahi of Barnawa Kaduna also congratulated Christians and urged them to use the lessons learnt during the Lenten period towards promoting peace and unity of the country.

Abdullahi said during the Lenten season, some Muslims joined Christians in breaking the lent fast in order to strengthen peaceful co-existence, religious tolerance and better understanding between Muslims and Christians.

While wishing all Christians happy Easter celebration, he equally appealed to them to obey COVID-19 protocols, regular hand washing, social distancing, and regular use of face mask to halt spread of the virus.

The Muslim cleric stressed the need for all to join hands toward making Nigeria a better place through prayer. (NAN)

