Easter: Minister urges Christians to renew spirit of love, brotherliness

The Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Muhammad Dingyadi, has urged  Christians to  renew the spirit of love, brotherliness, comradeship and chivalry as they marked the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Mr Osaigbovo Ehisienmen, Press Secretary to the minister disclosed this in a on Saturday in Abuja.

Felicitating Christians on the 2021 Easter celebration, the minister said the call was  for Christians in Nigeria  to advantage of the global festival to subdue some few divisive and criminal in the country through prayers.

He rejoiced with Christians on the successful completion of the 2021 lent and other spiritual activities culminating in the Easter celebration,

Dingyadi said the centrality of sacrifice as exemplified in the of Jesus Christ, called for more demonstration of same for nation building.

He urged Nigerians to advantage of the potentiality in the nation’s diversity for individual and collective growth.

The minister, who said government had emplaced renewed strategies to rebuild the nation’s security architecture in line with best global practices, harped on the importance of citizen’s collaboration, through information sharing.

He urged Nigerians to support the established arrangements, aimed at building a composite security structure that would ensure safety of lives and property in communities.(NAN)

