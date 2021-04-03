The Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Muhammad Dingyadi, has urged Christians to renew the spirit of love, brotherliness, comradeship and chivalry as they marked the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Mr Osaigbovo Ehisienmen, Press Secretary to the minister disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

Felicitating Christians on the 2021 Easter celebration, the minister said the call was for Christians in Nigeria to take advantage of the global festival to subdue some few divisive and criminal elements in the country through prayers.

He rejoiced with Christians on the successful completion of the 2021 lent and other spiritual activities culminating in the Easter celebration,

Dingyadi said the centrality of sacrifice as exemplified in the life of Jesus Christ, called for more demonstration of same for nation building.

He urged Nigerians to take advantage of the potentiality in the nation’s diversity for individual and collective growth.

The minister, who said government had emplaced renewed strategies to rebuild the nation’s security architecture in line with best global practices, harped on the importance of citizen’s collaboration, through information sharing.

He urged Nigerians to support the newly established community policing arrangements, aimed at building a composite security structure that would ensure safety of lives and property in communities.(NAN)

