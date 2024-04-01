Easter:  Minister seeks prayers for President Tinubu, other Nigerian leaders 

The Minister of Steel Development,Prince Shuaibu Audu, has urged Nigerians to use the Easter period to pray for President Bola Tinubu and other Nigerian leaders as they discharge their duties.

Audu made the call in a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media, Lizzy Okoji, on Sunday in Abuja, to felicitate with Christians as they celebrate Easter.

”Pray for the peace, unity, progress, and development of Nigeria as well as for Mr. President and all other leaders.

”Remain hopeful in the ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’ of President Bola Tinubu, who is already delivering on the dividends of democracy,” he said.

He said that Nigeria in the past week has seen visible economic progression, with its naira strengthening and other economic indicators improving.

He said that the development was an indication that the country’s economy was stabilising under the leadership of President Tinubu, and that better days were ahead.

”Again, I want to urge Nigerians to reflect on the essence of Easter and show love for one another, especially the vulnerable and those in need, live in peace and harmony, and continue to be our brothers’ keepers.

” I want to urge Nigerians to reflect on the essence of Easter, which brings hope to mankind, and is also a time for sacrifice and prayer to God,” he said.

According to the minister, the Easter period coinciding with the Ramadan season was a demonstration that God loved Nigeria and its inhabitants.

He said it also presented a divine opportunity for Nigerians, irrespective of their faith to offer prayers to God for the betterment of their country.

The minister also said he had just distributed bags of rice, cartons of groundnut oil and salt to religious, traditional and political leaders and the indigents across the 21 local government areas of Kogi.

According to him, the gesture was in commemoration of President Tinubu’s 72nd birthday as well as to provide succour to Nigerians in the last 10 days of Ramadan. (NAN)

By Martha Agas