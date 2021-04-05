The Mountain of Fire and Miracle Ministry, Region 33, Kubwa Division has donated food items and clothing materials to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) at Durumi camp.



Presenting the items, the General Overseer of the region, Mr Oluwale Osikalu, said the gesture was in the spirit of the Easter celebration and to show the love that Jesus deposited in them.



“We are here on behalf of our Father in the Lord, Dr Daniel Olukoya, the General Overseer of our ministry.



“He has impacted in us that any where we find ourselves, we must always remember the needy in our society.



“So we decided to come and spend this particular day with them, pray and encourage them with the gifts that God has given us,” Osikalu said in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).



He urged the IDPs to continue to be strong and never lose hope.



He said: “God will never forget them. He will always remember them in their quest to go back to their ancestral home.



“I want to let them know that the body of Christ will continue to come to them and MFM will always remember them.



“They should continue to hold on to their faith. What they are passing through now will soon become history.”



Osikalu also called on government at all levels to continue to provide security for the lives and property of the citizenry.



Responding, the IDP camp Woman Leader, Mrs Liyatu Ayuba, said they were very happy over the visit and donations made to them.



“Many people are celebrating Easter, but we IDPs have nothing to celebrate with.



“But now that we have seen rice, garri, drinks, clothes, water, snacks and many other things they brought, we are happy.



“At least, we too will enjoy the Easter celebration.



“So, we give glory and thanks to God for touching them to come and see us. We are grateful to them,” Ayuba said.



NAN reports that the items included tubers of yam, two bags of rice, two bags of Garri as well as cartons of noodles, biscuits, yoghurts and clothing materials, among others.



Highpoint of the visit was the word of exhortation and message of hope and love of God delivered to the IDPs by Osikalu. (NAN)

