Easter: Mercy Chinwo holds first live concert in Lagos

Talented and dynamic international gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo, will hold her first live concert in Lagos State on March 29, 2024, which falls on Good Friday, just amid the Easter celebrations for the year.

With the theme, ‘Overwhelming Victory’, the free concert which is open to the public will hold at the Eko Hotels and Suites starting 5pm.

A statement on Wednesday night by GNT Music, which is under the umbrella of Grace and Truth Nation (GNT), co-founded by Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa, said during the ‘Mercy Chinwo Live In Concert’, the anointed gospel singer will unveil her 12-track album, ‘Overwhelming Victory’, which she recorded while she was pregnant.

“It’s a journey wrapped up in tunes of faith, hope and victory. Beyond entertainment, Mercy Chinwo’s music is a spiritual experience that uplifts, empowers and rejuvenates the soul,” the statement partly read.

Also, Chinwo said the new album was inspired by Romans 8:37.

She said, “Overwhelming Victory embodies the spiritual victory which we possess through Christ’s love. The album, through songs like ‘Father Eh’, and ‘My Lover’, showcases various aspects of this victory – faithfulness, might, joy, and reassurance in our faith journey. It’s created to uplift, inspire, and affirm the listeners’ faith, offering spiritual insight and encouragement.

“Overwhelming Victory marks a new chapter in my personal and artistic journey. The creational process involved international focus, late nights and a deeper commitment to sharing my faith journey”, the statement emphasized.

The Overwhelming Victory album featured enriching collaborations Chioma Jesus and Pastor Jerry Eze.

Before ‘Overwhelming Victory’, Chinwo has recorded success in projects like ‘Elevated’, ‘Wonder’ and ‘Confidence’, amongst others.

By Chimezie Godfrey