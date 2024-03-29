Easter : Makinde urges Christians to practice Christ’s love

Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has urged Christians to put into practice, the lessons of love and sacrificial living of Jesus Christ.

This is contained in an Easter message through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Sulaimon Olarewaju on Friday in Ibadan.

Makinde urged Christians to use the special occasion of Easter to pray for the leadership of the country.

The governor, while congratulating Christians on witnessing another Easter season, noted that it had become important to engage in more prayers and supplications for the country amid current economic situations.

He equally charged Christians to imbibe the lessons of love and sacrificial living taught through Jesus Christ’s death and resurrection.

“I also want to use the opportunity to charge Christians to follow Christ’s examples of love, selflessness and sacrificial living, as exemplified by his death on the cross of calvary and resurrection.

“I equally call on all residents of the state to be vigilant and security-conscious as they celebrate Easter,” the governor said. (NAN)

By David Adeoye