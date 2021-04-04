Easter: Makinde tasks Christians on love, forgiveness

April 4, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey News, Project, Society News 0



Gov. Seyi Makinde Oyo State has congratulated Christians in the state and worldwide on the occasion the 2021 Easter celebration, urging them embrace more love and forgiveness.

Makinde in a statement issued in Ibadan on Saturday by his , Taiwo Adisa, urged Christians , in the spirit the season, continue be their brothers’ keepers and forgive others.

The expressed gratitude to God for sparing the residents the state, especially the Christian faithful to witness the Easter season.

Christians in the state not to take lightly the price that Jesus Christ paid for their salvation and to continue to remain connected to Jesus Christ.

“Jesus Christ has paid the price for us. So, we should keep on supporting the and should in the spirit of the season, be our brothers’ keepers.

“If anyone has offended you, is the period to forgive. is the period also to get connected to our Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ, who died so that we may be saved,” Makinde said.

The urged residents of the state to continue to support his administration and to remain steadfast. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , ,