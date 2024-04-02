 Easter luncheon: COAS commits to ending insurgency, banditry, other crimes

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Taureed Lagbaja says the Nigerian Army remains committed, determined and focused to ending insurgency, banditry and other forms of external as well as internal aggression disturbing the peace of the country.

Lagbaja made the commitment in a goodwill massage during a Special Easter Lunch with the troops in the field at the Forward Operation Base, Rijana in Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Monday.

The COAS was represented by the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 1 Division Nigeria Army and Commander Operation Whirl Punch Maj.-Gen. Mayirenso Saraso.

He said, “It gives me great pleasure to felicitate with officers, soldiers, and civilian staff of the Nigerian Army, as well as our family members, on the occasion of Easter celebration.

“This year’s Easter celebration is unique in that it coincides with the Ramadan fast.

“Hence, it allows the Christians and

Muslims alike to reflect on God’s abundant grace on our nation, Nigeria and reminds us of the duties and sacrifices we must make towards God, humanity, and our beloved country.”

He added it provided an opportunity to appreciate the love of God displayed through the sacrifices of Lord Jesus Christ for the salvation of mankind.

Lagbaja said, “The Lenten period is characterized by self-denial, abstinence, prayers, and alms giving, which heralded

the Easter Celebration.

“It also reminds us of the sacrifices, sometimes supreme, that officers and men of the Nigerian Army make to ensure that our territorial integrity is preserved at all times. “

Lagbaja congratulated the officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army for witnessing this year’s Easter celebration.

He urged them to continue to espouse the values and virtues of love, peace, and sacrifice in the discharge of their constitutional responsibilities.

Lagbaja said said that the Nigerian Army has continued to record tremendous successes in various operations at home and abroad.

He said, “You all can attest to our achievements so far, especially in the ongoing Operation HADIN KAI In the North-East and other internal security operations nationwide.

“As we continue to push towards the final onslaught on the adversaries troubling our nation.

“I assure you that the welfare of officers and soldiers, including training and provision of the needed equipment, will always be prioritized to enable us to discharge our constitutional responsibilities effectively.”

The army chief acknowledged and thanked the officers and soldiers, for their doggedness in tackling the numerous security challenges bedeviling the Nation.

” You have displayed much commitment, courage, resilience, and professionalism.

”For this, I say well done and charge you not to rest on your oars until we have eliminated all forms of threat to our country,” Lagbaja added.

He lamented the recent unwarranted and gruesome murder of their colleagues in Okuama community of Delta, which occurred on March 14.

Lagbaja added, ”I urge you all to remain steadfast, diligent, and committed to the discharge of our constitutional responsibilities.”

He encouraged the troops to continue to pray for the repose of the souls of their departed colleagues who paid the supreme price for the noble cause of keeping the country safe.

“I will continue to prioritize the welfare of our officers, soldiers, and families, including those of our departed colleagues.

“I, therefore, charge you all to use this Easter celebration to offer prayers against all forms of negative forces militating against the peace and progress of our dear nation,” Lagbaja said.

The COAS appreciated President Bola Tinubu for his continuous support to the

Nigerian Army and the confidence reposed in him to lead the Army at this period in the nation’s history.

“I wish to reaffirm our unalloyed loyalty in the defence of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and our fatherland, “Lagbaja said.

Representative of COAS in the middle serving troops during special Easter Luncheon on Monday in Kaduna

Earlier the GOC 1 Division Nigeria Army , said this Easter celebration provided a

unique and solid avenue to appreciate the sacrifices, loyalty and commitments of the troops in the division’s Area of Responsibility.

He said the threat matrix in the Division’s Area of Responsibility ((AOR) has remained volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous.

“The division has however , ensured

stability in the AOR as exemplified with the security being enjoyed

along the strategic Abuja- Kaduna road/rail corridor.

“Additionally, several violent extremists and their kingpins have been eliminated, as well as several kidnapped victims have also been rescued notable amongst

which is the Kuriga school children.

” Many other kidnap attempts have

also been averted due to proactive kinetic/engagements, “he said.

Saraso said these modest successes have been made possible through your dedication and sacrifices in the field.

He said that the division would continue to ensure that the troops were motivated to

accomplish all heir statutory tasks.

The GOC appreciated the Chief of Army Staff for providing the needed resources to organize the event in the face of

other competing demands of the Nigerian Army.

He also appreciated the government and the good people of Kaduna State who

have always been supportive of their operations.

“To our partners and stakeholders in the security and law enforcement business, we cannot thank you enough for always being there with us, “Saraso said.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)

By Mohammed Tijjani