Easter: Kwara NSCDC deploys 600 officers to safeguard lives, property

March 30, 2021 Favour Lashem Defence, News, Project, Security



The Nigeria and Civil Defence (NSCDC), Kwara command, has 600 armed and regular  across the metropolis to forestall breakdown of law and order during Easter celebrations.

The command’s Public Relations Officers (PRO), Mr Babawale Zaid, made this known in a statement issued to newsmen Ilorin on Tuesday.

According to him, the state government wants that there is no breakdown of law and order during the celebrations.

“With the influx of various people into the state, there is the need to secure our pipelines, borders, railway station, masts and  structures,” he said.

Zaid said that the would work with other sister agencies to identify other flash points in the state.

He warned criminally-minded people to stay away from the state or be ready to face the full wrath of the law. (NAN)

