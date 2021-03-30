The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kwara command, has deployed 600 armed and regular personnel across the metropolis to forestall breakdown of law and order during Easter celebrations.

The command’s Public Relations Officers (PRO), Mr Babawale Zaid, made this known in a statement issued to newsmen Ilorin on Tuesday.

According to him, the state government wants to ensure that there is no breakdown of law and order during the celebrations.

“With the influx of various people into the state, there is the need to secure our pipelines, borders, railway station, masts and physical structures,” he said.

Zaid said that the corps would work with other sister agencies to identify other flash points in the state.

He warned criminally-minded people to stay away from the state or be ready to face the full wrath of the law. (NAN)

