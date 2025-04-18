Easter: Kogi CP assures residents of adequate security

The Commissioner of Police (CP) in Kogi, Mr Miller Dantawaye, has assured residents of adequate security during the Easter celebrations.

By Thompson Yamput

Dantawaye gave the assurance in a statement signed by the command’s spokesman, SP Williams Ovye-Aya, on Friday in Lokoja.

The CP said that the command had already deployed personnel and security equipment to keep vigil in the protection of lives and properties.

“Robust security measures have been put in place to ensure a peaceful and crime-free Easter season across the state.

“All Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers, and Operational Commanders are to reassess their security strategies and intensify police visibility across major public spaces to guarantee the safety of residents during the festive period.

“I call on all law-abiding citizens to support the police by remaining vigilant and reporting any suspicious activities, as collective efforts are key to curbing crime in the state,” he said.

The commissioner emphasised the importance of collaboration with other security agencies and stressed that joint efforts were underway to maintain law and order throughout the period.

He wished all Christians a peaceful Easter celebration (NAN) (www.nannnews.ng).