Easter: Kaduna PDP Chieftain asks Christians not to despair

MR LA ASKS CHRISTIANS NOT TO DESPAIR THIS EASTER

A Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party and its senatorial candidate for Kaduna Central, Lawal Adamu Usman has sent a message of hope to Christians in the state as they observe this year’s Easter in a COVID-19 induced curfew.

While urging them not to despair, Mr LA said they can reach out to God wherever they are and in whatever situation including this one, which he says, shall pass too.

He observed that Covid-19 is the latest in a long list of barriers in life when fear, loneliness, panic, anxiety, and a host of other emotions come close to the surface for many people, but certainly, God is not unaware, nor is He passive in the face of such challenges.

“All good Christians should therefore, at this point, seek to follow God and to be barrier-breakers as well.

“In a context of social distancing, we urge our Christian brothers, like the rest of us, to practise physical distancing while maintaining social proximity via streamed worship services, virtual communion, care packages for those in isolation, online socials for youth and young adults, and numerous zoom calls and many other ways in which the Easter can be lived out in a Covid-19 situation,” the Senatorial candidate advised Christians.

He urged them to remember that while Covid-19 might put up barriers between people, God has no limits and can be with each of us exactly where we are, even as we are locked down into the boundaries of our homes and local environments.

“God can break down barriers and he can be with us both now, wherever we are confined, and into the future with whatever the future will bring. This is the hope of Easter,” he said.

He prayed that this Easter may serve to remind the whole human race that, in the future — after the pandemic — love, goodness, peace and hope will remain.

Share this: WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Print

