Easter: Kaduna IDPs seek support from Nigerians

By Hussaina Yakubu



As Christians prepare to mark the Easter celebration,some Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Kaduna State have appealed to Nigerians not to forget them amid growing hardship.

The IDPs, mostly victims of bandits’ attacks from Chikun Local Government Area, are currently taking refuge in various communities, including the Maraban Rido IDP camp.

Speaking with journalists, the Camp’s Commander, Sule Adams, decried that

they were now struggling to survive, adding, “we’re unable to afford basic necessities, let alone celebrating the Easter .

“Many of us are living in rented homes with no reliable means of livelihood. Some can’t even afford one square meal a day.”

According to him, while they are spiritually prepared to celebrate the resurrection of Christ, they lack food, drinks, and other essentials that make Easter memorable.

Adams made a passionate appeal to well-meaning Nigerians, NGOs, faith-based groups and government agencies to come to their aid.

“We especially need support for our widows, orphans, and unemployed youths. Even educational materials would make a big difference,” he added.

A displaced mother, who spoke anonymously, pleaded with the government to intensify the fight against banditry so they can return to their villages and resume farming.

“We are not used to this city life it is expensive and frustrating. We just want to go back home,” she said.

The District Head of Maraban Rido, Mallam Auta Alkali, popularly known as Sarkin Kudansa, commended corporate bodies and civil society organisations for their continued support.

He also appreciated the Kaduna State Government for standing by the IDPs during their time of needs..

According to him, as Easter draws near, the IDPs’ plea serves as a reminder that many vulnerable Nigerians still live in dire conditions and need urgent humanitarian assistance.(NAN)