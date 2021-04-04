Former President Goodluck Jonathan has felicitated Christians as they celebrated Easter season, urging them to imbibe godly values of righteousness, peace and justice.

Jonathan in a statement by His Media Aide, Ikechukwu Eze, also urged Nigerians to work in love, unity and faith as a means of overcoming current challenges and building a prosperous nation.

“The death and resurrection of Jesus Christ are the cornerstone of the Christian faith. At Easter, Christians celebrate hope, eternal life, salvation, and redemption.

“On this year’s Easter, I urge all Christians to imbibe and sustain godly values of righteousness, peace and justice which are the true nature of Jesus Christ,” Jonathan said.

He urged Christians and all Nigerians to work in love, peace and unity and exercise faith and hope to overcome current national challenges and build a prosperous nation.(NAN)

