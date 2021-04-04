Easter: Jonathan urges Nigerians to imbibe godly values

April 4, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey News, Project 0



Former President  Goodluck Jonathan has felicitated Christians as they celebrated Easter season, urging them to imbibe godly values of righteousness, peace and justice.

Jonathan in a statement by His Media Aide, Ikechukwu , also urged Nigerians to work in love, unity and faith as a means of overcoming current and building a prosperous nation.

“The death and resurrection of Jesus Christ are the cornerstone of the Christian faith. At Easter, Christians hope, eternal life, salvation, and redemption.

“On this year’s Easter, I urge  all Christians to imbibe and sustain godly values of righteousness, peace and justice which are the true nature of Jesus Christ,” Jonathan said.

He urged  Christians and all Nigerians to work in love, peace and unity and exercise faith and hope to current national and build a prosperous nation.(NAN)

Tags: , , ,