Easter: Jonathan urges Nigerians to embrace lessons of sacrifice, hope

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has urged Christians and other Nigerians, to leverage the lessons of Christ’s resurrection and imbibe the message of hope and victory over the nation’s current challenges.

Jonathan stated this in his Easter message, by his Special Adviser, Ikechukwu Eze, on Friday in Abuja.

Jonathan encouraged Nigerians to remain positive and draw strength from Christ’s love and sacrificial death for humanity and his gift of salvation.

The former president reminded leaders to be selfless and embrace the virtues of servanthood, sacrifice and passion for service, as exemplified by Jesus Christ.

“I join millions of Christians around the world to commemorate Good Friday.

“This day reminds us all of the sacrificial death of Christ for humanity and His gift of salvation and redemption to all believers.

“This moment reminds Christians of servanthood and passion of service, as exemplified by Jesus Christ, who died to save humanity from sin and reconcile all to God.

“At Easter, we reflect on the power of Christ’s love, the gift of righteousness and the triumph of hope over despair and every challenge in life,” Jonathan said.

He further noted that the death and resurrection of Christ on the cross, awakens all to the boundless love of God toward mankind.

The former president also said that Easter also served as a reminder of the possibilities, faith in God, offered man on earth.

“I urge all citizens to be encouraged by the story of the resurrection of Christ and the lessons of hope and victory that are contained in it.

“Let us be reminded about the purpose of salvation and the essence of mercy and the triumphing power of faith and hope over all circumstances,” he said.

Jonathan also urged the citizens to remain positive of the possibilities within the nation.

He also urged Nigerians to draw strength through hope that the people would triumph over challenges they faced, both as individuals and collectively as a nation.

“This moment points us to the virtues of servanthood, sacrifice and passion for service. Let us recommit to pursuing peace and justice for all.

“As a people, let this season renew our faith, strengthen our hope and guarantee us peace.

“Let us continue to imbibe and pursue these virtues and work toward building a nation of peace, unity and love,” he said.