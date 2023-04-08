Easter: Jonathan preaches love, sacrifice

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

Former President, Goodluck Jonathan has urged Nigerians to show love to one another and imbibe the spirit of sacrifice as a means of rebuilding trust and building a stable and prosperous nation.

Jonathan in his Easter message in Abuja on Saturday, described Easter as a period to reflect on the gift of salvation and the power of faith and hope in surmounting earthly challenges.

“This is a moment when we reflect on the gifts of salvation and redemption from sin and death made possible through the sacrificial death of Jesus Christ on the Cross.

“The death and resurrection of Jesus Christ is the substance of the Christian faith, as it offers believers hope and reminds us of God’s unfailing love, mercy, and grace toward humanity.

“At Easter, we are reminded of reconciliation, peace, unity, and the triumphant power of faith and hope in surmounting earthly challenges,” Jonathan said.

The former president who said that Nigeria and the world were passing through trying times, tasked citizens on faith, mutual trust and sincerity of purpose.

“This is a trying moment for Nigeria and the world.

“For our nation, the task of deepening our democracy, enhancing social cohesion and improving the overall well-being of our citizens remains a work in progress, requiring good faith, mutual trust and sincerity of purpose to get us to the desired destination.

“No matter our present realities, let us press on toward faith, be steadfast in love and guard our peace at all times. This way, we will overcome and triumph over our challenges and fears.”

Jonathan wished all Nigerians and all Christians happy Easter.

“As we celebrate Easter, I urge citizens to exhibit the lessons of love, reconciliation, sacrifice, and kindness toward our fellow citizens, this is how to make this season meaningful and impactful.”(NAN)