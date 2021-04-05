By Chimezie Godfrey

The Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has urged Nigerians to use the Easter season to pray for peace, unity and good governance in the country.

IPAC joined millions of Christians across the country to celebrate this year’s Easter and urged the faithfuls to use the occasion to renew their commitment and service to God and the fatherland.

This was disclosed in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, IPAC, Ambassador Agbo Major.

He noted that Easter signifies the crucifixion and resurrection of the Lord Jesus Christ for the redemption of mankind which is the pillar of the Christian faith.

He said,”Council urges Christians to emulate Jesus Christ’s sacrificial life and the love that spurred Him to die on the Cross to save humanity.

“IPAC urges Nigerians to use the occasion to pray for peace, tolerance, unity and good governance in the country.

“The corporate existence of the nation is daily threatened by terrorists, insurgents, militants, secessionists and kidnappers.

“It requires the collective efforts of patriotic citizens to overcome the subversive activities of these misguided compatriots and their foreign collaborators, and make the country safe and great again.”

Major also urged government at all levels to provide progressive leadership and deliver dividends of democracy to the masses to alleviate their sufferings in tandem with Section 24(2)b of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, as amended, which states that the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government.

“Nigerians demand and deserve improved standards of living not carnage.

“IPAC, as the umbrella body of the 18 registered political parties will continue to champion and promote sustainable democracy and good governance in Nigeria. Together, we will build a stronger, prosperous and just democratic nation,” he stressed.

