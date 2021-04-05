Easter: IPAC calls for peace, tolerance, unity in Nigeria

April 5, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Project 0



By Chimezie Godfrey

Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has urged to use Easter season to pray for peace, unity and good in country.

IPAC joined millions Christians across country to celebrate year’s Easter and urged faithfuls to use occasion to renew their commitment and service to God and the fatherland.

was disclosed in a statement by National Publicity Secretary, IPAC, Ambassador Agbo Major.

He noted that Easter signifies the crucifixion and resurrection the Lord Jesus Christ redemption mankind which is the pillar the Christian faith.

He said,”Council urges Christians to emulate Jesus Christ’s sacrificial life and the love that spurred Him to die on the Cross to save humanity.

“IPAC urges to use the occasion to pray for peace, tolerance, unity and good in the country. 

“The corporate existence the nation is daily threatened by terrorists, insurgents, militants, secessionists and kidnappers. 

“It requires the collective efforts of patriotic citizens to overcome the subversive activities of these misguided compatriots and their foreign collaborators, and make the country safe and great again.”

Major also urged government at all levels to provide progressive leadership and deliver dividends of democracy to the masses to alleviate their sufferings in tandem with Section 24(2)b of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, as amended, which states that the and welfare of the people shall be the purpose of government. 

demand and deserve improved standards of living not carnage.

“IPAC, as the umbrella body of the 18 registered political parties will continue to champion and promote sustainable democracy and good in Nigeria. Together, we will build a stronger, prosperous and just democratic nation,” he stressed.

No tags for this post.