Easter: Imbibe virtues of sacrifice, love, charity as Christ did, NOA charges Nigerians

As Christians in Nigeria join the faithful all over the world to celebrate Easter, the National Orientation Agency (NOA) has called on all Nigerians to use the celebration to imbibe the virtues of Jesus Christ and pray for renewed spirit of love, charity and sacrifice amongst Nigerians towards building a stronger, more stable and progressive nation.

In a Easter message, the Director General of NOA, Mallam Issa Onilu recalled that Nigeria’s journey of nationhood has always leveraged on occasions such as Easter to renew the common bond that unites Nigerians, irrespective of religious, tribal or political differences.

He said the journey of Jesus Christ to redeem mankind symbolized God’s gift of love to man which man must also extend to his fellows and therefore stressed the need to emulate the virtues in all that we do.

Onilu urged Nigerians to ensure the practice of sharing love and sacrifice for others outlives the Easter season‎ as a panacea to the nation’s challenges, adding that the NOA would continue to promote good virtues and patriotism for lasting peace and mutuality ‎in the society.

He was optimistic that sustaining the spirit of the season would rekindle our hope in the present administration to tame challenges on Security and Economy as being witnessed across the country.

The NOA Director General also assured Nigerians that government has put in place adequate security measure to ensure greater security of lives in the country, while urging them to remain law abiding and security conscious.

By Chimezie Godfrey