Easter: IGP orders security patrols, protection of public spaces

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Usman Baba, has ordered security checks and patrols of all public spaces and essential government assets during the Easter celebrations.

Baba gave the order in a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on Friday in Abuja.

The I-G assured Nigerians of the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to ensuring the safety and security of all citizens and visitors.

He directed Commissioners of Police and Zonal Assistant Inspectors-General of Police to ensure efficient deployment of personnel and operational assets to areas of likely security threats.

The police boss also charged all supervising officers to ensure that intensive and proactive visibility patrols were carried out.

He directed that the intensive patrols should cover worship centers, train stations, highways, motor parks, airports, waterways, recreation centres, banks and other financial institutions.

The I-G said that the target should be to ensure a crime-free and peaceful environment for religious, cultural and other socio-economic activities during the Easter.

Baba therefore said all officers and men deployed for these duties be properly supervised to ensure professionalism and courteous conduct.

He added that they must also be firm and ruthless to criminals who might want to take advantage of the festive period to perpetrate their unholy and criminal acts.

He felicitated Nigerians and the Christian community in particular, on the commemoration of the crucifixion, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

The I-G appreciated the citizens for their support and urged them to continue to cooperate with the police and other security agencies by providing prompt and actionable information to prevent crimes. (NAN)