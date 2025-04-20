Easter: Ibas urges Christians to show kindness to less-privileged

The Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok Ete Ibas (Rtd) has urged Christians to demonstrate kindness and compassion to the less-privileged in the spirit of Easter.

By Precious Akutamadu

The Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok Ete Ibas (Rtd) has urged Christians to demonstrate kindness and compassion to the less-privileged in the spirit of Easter.

Ibas made the remark in his Easter message made available to newsmen in Port Harcourt on Saturday.

He emphasised the importance of peace, unity, and compassion in homes, communities, and the entire state.

The Administrator called on the public to work together for the progress, security, and harmony of Rivers in Easter spirit.

Ibas wished Christians a blessed and joyful Easter celebration, praying for hope, prosperity, and enduring peace in the state.(NAN)