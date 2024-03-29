Easter: I-G orders adequate deployment nationwide

The Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Mr Kayode Egbetokun, has ordered the deployment of police personnel and operational assets to areas of likely security threats nationwide ahead of the 2024 Easter celebration.

The Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, communicated this in a statement in Abuja.

The inspector-general also ordered round-the-clock security and protection of public spaces across the country, before, during and after the Easter celebration

“Commissioners of Police (CPs) and their supervising Zonal Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs) are directed to deploy personnel and operational assets to areas of likely security threats within their respective areas of responsibility (AoRs).

“Intensive and proactive visibility patrols will be conducted at all worship centres, train stations, highways, motor parks, airports, waterways, recreation centres, banks, and other financial institutions.

“The patrol will also, cover other critical infrastructures and public spaces.’’

He assured all travellers, visiting their hometowns and other places within the country for the festivities of adequate security, irrespective of the medium of such travels.

Egbetokun said adequate security arrangements had been made to cover passengers travelling by road, air, waterways, or rail.

He said deployments had been increased and visibility patrols intensified in all areas including aerial patrol and surveillance.

The inspector-general felicitated with Nigerians, especially the Christian community, on the occasion of the Easter celebrations.

He commended citizens for their support and continuous cooperation with the Nigeria Police and other security agencies by providing prompt and actionable information to prevent and detect crime.

“As we commemorate the crucifixion, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, let us come together in unity and vigilance to ensure a safe and peaceful environment for all.

“The Nigeria Police Force remains committed to serving and protecting the public.

“We urge everyone to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the nearest Police Station/Post,’’ he said. (NAN)

By Monday Ijeh