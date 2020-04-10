Easter: Gov. Yahaya urges compliance to social distancing directive amid celebration

Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe state has felicitated with the Christian community on the occasion of this year’s Easter celebration while urging compliance to government’s directives on social distancing.

Speaking through Mr Ismaila Misilli, his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, the governor, said the celebration came when the world was going through difficult times occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic.

“As you celebrate the Easter, I call on you to be mindful and observe the COVID-19 protocols of social distancing, hand sanitizing and other protective and preventive measures,” he advised, just as he pledged his determination to protect the people.

“ Although there is no recorded case of coronavirus in the state, government has taken necessary steps and put measures in place for the containment of the dreaded global pandemic and mitigation of its impact,’’ he said.

While calling on faithful to pray for continuous peace and stability, Yahaya said the season provided an opportunity for unity of purpose, reinforcement of bond of brotherhood and dedication in service to God and humanity.

” I also call on you to continue to pray fervently against the COVID-19 pandemic that is threatening humanity and its means of livelihood”.

“We are indeed in a trying moment but I am optimistic that with collective commitment, sacrifice and by turning to God through prayers, we shall overcome the trial and emerge stronger,” he added.(NAN)