Easter: General Musa Commends Armed Forces, Urges Reflection, Renewed Commitment

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Gwabin Musa, has extended warm Easter greetings to Christians across Nigeria, particularly members of the Armed Forces, acknowledging their service and sacrifice during this holy season.

In a heartfelt Easter message released on Thursday, General Musa emphasized the significance of Easter as a time of reflection, renewal, and hope. He said, “As we mark the celebration of Easter, I extend my heartfelt greetings to each and every one of you—those at home, on duty, and in various theatres of operations across the country and beyond.”

General Musa noted that Easter represents the ultimate sacrifice made by Jesus Christ and His resurrection, which he described as a powerful message of hope, sacrifice, and triumph over adversity. He drew a parallel between this message and the daily sacrifices made by members of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN), who serve with courage and dedication.

“Every day, our service members embody the spirit of selfless service through dedication to duty, loyalty to Nigeria, and an unrelenting commitment to peace and national security,” he stated, while commending their resilience and patriotism.

The Defence Chief paid tribute to fallen heroes, honoring their legacy and praying for the quick recovery of those wounded in action. “May their memories remain eternal and may their service never be forgotten,” he said, expressing solidarity with their families.

He also encouraged all military personnel to use the Easter period to reflect on its core values—sacrifice, forgiveness, unity, and hope—and to renew their commitment to professionalism and the strategic objectives of the Armed Forces.

“As the Chief of Defence Staff, I remain proud of your efforts and confident in our collective ability to overcome the challenges before us. Together, we will continue to defend Nigeria’s sovereignty with honour and dignity,” General Musa affirmed.

In conclusion, he offered prayers for divine guidance and strength for all Nigerians and seized the opportunity to express gratitude to the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, His Excellency, President Ahmed Bola Tinubu, for his unwavering support toward a safer and more prosperous nation.