Easter: Fun seekers desert recreation centers in Ibadan

Recreation centres in Ibadan were deserted on Sunday, as Christians celebrate Easter, in compliance with the state government’s stay-at-home order to curtail the spread of Coronavirus.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state government had placed a restriction order on gatherings and imposed a 7 pm. to 6 am. curfew on the state, among other measures, to check the spread of the disease.



A NAN correspondent, who went round the Ibadan metropolis, reports that recreation centers, such as Agodi Gardens, Trans Amusement Park, Museum Centre and Shoprite, among others, which used to be beehive of activities during such periods, were empty.



The popular Agodi Gardens, which used to be crowded, was under lock and key, while the children’s playing park at Shoprite was equally a shadow of its former self.



The roads leading to the fun spots were free, while the gridlocks that used to characterise the recreation centres during festivities were completely absent.



Mr Taiwo Olusola, who came to get some drinks for his kids at Shoprite, told NAN that the fun spots were deserted because people feared they might contract the virus, emphasising that one of the ways to curtail the spread of the disease was to stay at home.



Olusola urged parents to take good care of their wards, especially during this period and ensure that they were safe always.

While commending both the federal and state governments for their efforts so far at curtailing the spread of the disease, he urged them to provide more palliatives to the citizens to cushion the effect of the stay-at- home order.

Also speaking, Mrs Funso Olowo told NAN that the fear of catching the dreaded disease, coupled with lack of money as well as the lockdown order, had made fun seekers to stay away from the fun spots.



“We are ready to comply with government’s directives, but we need food and other palliatives to help us. So government should please come to our aid,” she pleaded.

The Manager of RidesRus children playing park at Shoprite, said the situation was already impacting negatively on their revenue.



“You can see how deserted this place looks; this is quite unlike before; people have ceased coming here since the outbreak of Coronavirus.

“We have closed for weeks now due to this COVID-19 issue. We just decided to open during this Easter period, hoping that people would come. You can see how empty this place is now.



”We have really lost a lot of revenue; we only pray that everything comes back to normal so that we can be back to business again,” she said.

NAN reports that major roads in Ibadan metropolis, especially the Mokola /Ring Road axis were free as few vehicles were seen moving. (NAN)