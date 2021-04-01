The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) is to deploy 563 regular marshals and 836 special marshals to ensure road safety during Easter celebration.

The Osun Sector Commander of the corps, Mrs Kudirat Ibrahim, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Osogbo.

Ibrahim said, ” The command has come up with adequate logistics and a well-coordinated operational mode to ensure safety on Osun highways.

“We shall be sending out 11 patrol vehicles, three ambulances, one bike and a tow truck to Osun roads during the festive period.

” About 1,933 personnel shall be engaged to help curb any unforeseen situation and ensure that motorists comply with road traffic regulations.”

According to her, the command has put in place an emergency mobile line – 122 – in case of emergencies on the highways.

The sector commander added that the command had intensified its safety enlightenment policies via the media, motor parks, churches and mosques.

She said that some critical flash points had been identified within the state, and that the command would ensure safety in the areas against any form of accidents.

“We have identified places such as Igbonna Market area, Brewery Junction, Ilesa; Ilesa Rounderabout, Wasimi Junction in Ikire.”

She also listed the flash points to include Wakaye Junction, Gbongan, Monday Market Junction in Ikirun and Eko-ende Junction also in Ikirun.

Ibrahim advised road users to be careful and obey traffic rules and regulations to avoid accidents. (NAN)

