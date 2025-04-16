Easter: FRSC sets up 200 mobile courts nationwide to try traffic offenders 

The Federal Road Safety Corps, (FRSC), has set up over 200 mobile court operations to prosecute traffic offenders during the Easter special patrol operations across the country.

By Ibironke Ariyo

The Federal Road Safety Corps, (FRSC), has set up over 200 mobile court operations to prosecute traffic offenders during the Easter special patrol operations across the country.

The Corps Marshal, Malam Shehu Mohammed said this in a statement by the Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO) Olusegun Ogungbemide on Wednesday in Abuja.

Mohammed said the mobile courts which were set up to ensure a safe and smooth 2025 Easter celebration nationwide from Thursday to April 23.

He said that for effective monitoring and prompt response, the Corps had also put in place a Situation Room at the National Headquarters to monitor the activities across the country.

This, he said would be to collate and process information for dissemination to relevant commands and stakeholders as the case may be.

“To this end, the corps would carryout aggressive enforcement including conducting over 200 Mobile Courts operations, with the aim of checking the following offences.

“Speeding and dangerous driving, overtaking, lane indiscipline/route violation, road obstructions, use of phone while driving, overloading, seatbelt/child restraint use violations.

“Also including are passenger’s manifest violation, operation of mechanical deficient and rickety vehicles, latching and twist-locks violation, among others,”he said.

Mohammed also directed the Commanding Officers to liaise with other strategic stakeholders within their operational areas to secure the needed moral and logistics as well as security support.

The FRSC Corps Marshal identified some of the stakeholders as Military formations (enroute or resident); the Nigeria Police (enroute or resident); DSS (enroute or resident); the Nigeria Immigration Service; the NSCDC (enroute or resident).

“Others are the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing; National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA); State Traffic Management Agencies.

“Also, State owned NGO’s ambulance Services providers; National Network on Emergency Rescue Services (NNES); Federal Road Maintenance Agencies and Federal Fire Service,”he added.

On the overall preparedness of the corps for the special operations, he expressed optimism that Nigerians would as usual, cooperate with members of the Corps and other security agencies.

He also said that volunteers will be assisting the corps in traffic management.(NAN)