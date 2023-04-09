Easter: FRSC felicitates Christians, urging them to drive with caution

By Ige Adekunle

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun, has felicitated with Christians for the Easter and urged them to drive with caution to reduce avoidable crashes.

Mr Joseph Akinsanya, the Ifo Unit Commander of FRSC, made this known while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Ota, Ogun.

Akinsanya wishes all Christians a Happy Easter Celebration and prayed that they would witness and celebrate many more in future.

The unit commander, however, cautioned motorists that they should not let the festive season get into their heads such that they would embark on any act that could lead to unnecessary loss of lives.

“We are appealing to motorists to desist from excessive speeding that could lead to mishaps during the Easter celebration.

“In addition, they should refrain from wrongful overtaking and adhere strictly to traffic rules and regulations while on the wheel,”he said.

Akinsanya warned against drunk driving, adding that driving while drunk would surely affect their sense of reasoning negatively.

He implored motorists to cooperate with FRSC personnel as the Special Patrol for Easter is still on to ensure sanity, control traffic grids as well as prompt rescue of accident victims and removal of broke down vehicles. (NAN)