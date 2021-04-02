The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Kuje Unit Command, says it has deployed a special patrol team to reduce road crashes during the Easter celebrations.

The Unit Commander, Mr Eugene Nwabuike, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kuje.

He noted that reckless driving by motorists was a common risk factor for road crashes in the area.

According to him, the personnel in Kuje Area Council would cover all the busy roads in the area to ensure safe driving, ease traffic congestion and to ensure vehicles are in good condition before travelling.

He maintained that the objectives of special operations included ensuring prompt response to road traffic crash victims and reducing road traffic crashes, injuries and fatalities.

Nwabuike also said that the FRSC during the patrol, would enforce strict compliance to COVID-19 protocol by motorists and road users.

“The essence is that a lot of people may decide to travel for Easter and we don’t want to record crashes on the road and that is why we mobilise our men to ensure safe driving.

“We have also dispatched our team along Gwagwalada road to assist the Command because of the ongoing construction work to help ease traffic congestion.

“It is only the living that celebrates, so reduce your speed, make sure your tires are in order, check your windscreen, wipers and drive carefully to prevent accidents,” he said.

He added that personnel on duty have been directed to liaise with other strategic stakeholders within their operational areas for the needed morale, logistics and security support.

The commander warned motorists in the area to desist from using phone while driving in the interest of safety of all road users.

“The use of phone while driving has been identified as one of the major causes of road traffic crashes and is an offence punishable by the law.

“The practice has remained a major traffic offence and violators would be punished according to the manner specified by the corps,” he said.

He assured members of the public that in achieving the objectives of the special operations, the corps will combine the engagement of the motoring public through impactful public education programmes, sustained effective patrol operations and adequate monitoring on the highways. (NAN)

