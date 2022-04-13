Easter: FRSC deploys personnel on Ota-Idiroko road

By Ige Adekunle

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Idiroko Unit Command in Ogun says it has deployed its personnel for special patrols on the Ota-Idiroko highway and its environs during the Easter period.

The FRSC Unit Commander, Mr Akinwunmi Olaluwoye said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota on Wednesday.

Olaluwoye said that there would be massive deployment of both Regular and Special Marshals for the special patrol operations to control traffic and check excesses of motorists.

He added that the operation from April 13 to April 20 was aimed at reducing road crashes to the barest level during the celebration.

“The presence of FRSC personnel would be visible at accident prone areas such as Atan and Owode to ensure safety of lives and property.

“In addition, the operation would focus on excessive speed, dangerous driving, seat beat violation, wrongful overtaking, use of phone, among others, “he said.

Olaluwoye implored motorists to obey traffic rules and regulations and cooperate with FRSC personnel to ensure safety on the highways.

The unit commander further warned against excessive speeding, drunk-driving and dangerous driving that could lead to unnecessary mishaps during the celebration.

He implored motorists to demonstrate a high sense of responsibility at this season by showing love and tolerance to other road users so that everyone could arrive home safely to celebrate with their loved ones.

Olaluwoye, however, reiterated the commitments of FRSC to ensure that motorists get to their various destinations safely without any hitches.

NAN reports that the Federal Government had declared April 15 and April 18 as public holidays for the Easter celebration. (NAN)

