Easter: FRSC deploys personnel, 1,186 patrol vehicles, motorbikes

By Ibironke Ariyo

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has deployed personnel and 1,186 patrol vehicles and motorbikes to enhance road safety and traffic management during the Easter celebrations nationwide.

This is contained in a statement by the FRSC Spokesman, Mr Olusegun Ogungbemide on Wednesday in Abuja.

The Corps Marshal of the FRSC, Shehu Mohammed, has directed Commanding Officers of the corps to ensure the deployment for prompt removal of obstructions and ease of movement on all highways across the country.

This, he said was is in line with the operational guidelines of the year 2025 Easter special patrol scheduled to commence from Thursday to April 23.

Mohammed said that the objectives of the special operations were reduction in Road Traffic Crashes, (RTCs), Road Traffic Fatalities, (RTFs) and Road Traffic Injuries, (RTIs).

This, he said included prompt response to road traffic crash victims; unhindered in purposeful public education and speedy removal of obstructions from the highways, among others.

He assured members of the public that in achieving the objectives of the special operations, the Corps would combine the engagement of the motoring public through purposeful and impactful public education programmes.

This, he said, included strengthening of surveillance activities to regulate unprofessional excesses, sustained effective patrol operations as well as adequate monitoring on the highways.

“To achieve this, over 743 patrol vehicles, 184 administrative vehicles, 92 ambulances, 23 tow trucks and 144 motorbikes are being deployed as part of the patrol logistics.

“Furthermore, reflective jackets, traffic cones, tyre pressure gauges, a number of extricating machines and digital breathalysers are part of the tools set aside for the special operations.

“Added to the above is, a total of 23 Help Areas mobilised to ensure prompt removal of obstructions, and rescue operations during the period.

“This is in addition to the 15 traffic control camps which would be dedicated solely to identifying traffic gridlock areas to be manned by our personnel on 24/7 basis.

“This is also in addition to 28 RTCs clinics and 53 Zebra points located along the major routes.

“This would be covered by 92 ambulances to be fully utilised for prompt response to crashes and rescue of injured victims to hospitals for more professional attention,”he said.

The FRSC boss expressed confident that the celebration would be a huge success with the massive deployment of personnel and logistics and the envisaged public support.

He assured the motoring public of FRSC’s renewed vigour towards entrenching sanity on the roads while wishing all Nigerians safe and peaceful Easter celebrations.(NAN) (www.nannews.ng)