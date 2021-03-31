The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Akwa Ibom Sector Command, has deployed 687 personnel across the state to ensure safety on the roads during the Easter celebrations.Mr Oga Ocho, the Sector Commander in the state disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Uyo.He warned drivers and all other road users against speeding and other risky behaviour on the road.Ochi said the command would embark on Easter Special Patrol to ensure that road users obey all traffic rules and regulations to avoid road traffic crashes during the celebration.

He reminded road users to be cautious as Easter celebration was always characterised by increased vehicular and human traffic.“We wish to alert the motoring public on the road hazards associated with festive periods.“The Command hereby warn all road users to desist from any act capable of exposing them to traffic risks during this period.“All are enjoined to obey traffic rules and regulations to avoid the occurrence of Road Traffic Crashes.“A total of 687 operatives of Akwa Ibom State Sector Command have been deployed at different routes to ensure free flow of traffic, clearing of obstructions and full enforcement on traffic infractions within the period.“

Critical offences such as speeding, dangerous driving, overloading, route violation, lane indiscipline, use of phone while driving, drunk driving, mechanically deficient/ rickety vehicles, Violation of COVID 19 protocols, among others will not be condoned by the Corps as erring offenders will be duly sanctioned,” Ochi said.The sector commander assured that the command had put in place a standby rescue team for immediate response to crashes. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

