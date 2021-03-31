Easter: FRSC deploys 687 personnel in A’Ibom

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Akwa Ibom Sector Command,  has deployed 687 personnel across the state ensure safety on the during the Easter celebrations.Mr Oga Ocho, the Sector in the state disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday  in Uyo.He warned drivers and all other road users against speeding and other risky behaviour on the road.Ochi said the command would embark on Easter Special Patrol ensure that road users obey all traffic rules and regulations avoid road traffic crashes during the celebration.

He reminded road users  be cautious as  Easter celebration  was always characterised by increased vehicular and human traffic.“We wish alert the motoring public on the road hazards associated with festive periods.“The Command hereby warn all road users desist from any act capable of exposing them to traffic risks during this period.“All are enjoined to obey traffic rules and regulations to avoid the occurrence of Road Traffic Crashes.“A total of 687 operatives of Akwa Ibom State Sector Command been deployed at different routes to ensure flow of traffic, clearing of obstructions and full enforcement on traffic infractions within the period.“

Critical such as speeding, dangerous driving, overloading, route violation, lane indiscipline, use of phone driving, drunk driving, mechanically deficient/ rickety vehicles, Violation of COVID 19 protocols, among others will not be condoned by the Corps as erring offenders will be duly sanctioned,” Ochi said.The sector assured that the command had put in place a standby rescue team for immediate response crashes.  (NAN)

