Easter: FRSC deploys 600 personnel, special marshal in Kogi

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Kogi Command, says it has deployed more than 600 personnel, including Special Marshalls for the 2024 Easter Special Patrol Operation across the state.

Mr Samuel Oyedeji, Kogi FRSC Sector Commander, disclosed this in a statement issued on Thursday in Lokoja.

Oyedeji said in addition to the personnel, 18 patrol vehicles, four ambulances and one heavy tow truck were deployed to ensure hitch-free and accident-free Easter celebration in the area.

He said that the arrangement was in line with the FRSC national headquarters’ operational order for the Easter and enhanced corps visibility on the highways during the period.

Oyedeji advised all road users to guide their conducts and maintain good behaviours on the highways as a reflection of the death and resurrection of Christ for mankind being commemorated.

The FRSC officer said the enforcement shall focus on speeding and dangerous driving/overtaking, installation of speed limit device and lane indiscipline/route violation.

Others he said were road obstructions and use of phone while driving, seat belt violation, child restraint use violation and passenger’s manifest violation among others.

According to him, FRSC will ensure prompt rescue services, traffic calming and lane discipline, speedy removal of obstructions and public education/enlightenment.

Oyedeji hinted that there shall be mobile court sitting, and enforcement of road traffic laws and regulations.

“All these are based on our result oriented strategies, developed to achieve hitch-free vehicular movements during the period.

“Our target is to consolidate in order to achieve five per cent reduction in road traffic deaths and injuries in 2024 through effective enforcement, enlightenment and collaboration with sister security agencies and other stakeholders,” he said

Oyedeji enjoined the motoring public embarking on Easter travel to be careful on the highways and avoid acts capable of endangering the lives of others.

He said wasting of human lives and property through reckless driving was totally unacceptable to the corps.

Oyedeji, who said the special operation would commence on Thursday, assured the public of the commitment of the corps in ensuring safety of lives and property during the Easter and after the period.

He wished all the Christians faithful a happy and safe Easter celebration, while reminding the public to call the FRSC call centre through the toll free line: 122 or report to the nearest FRSC office in Kogi for any emergency case. (NAN)

By Thompson Yamput