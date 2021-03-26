The Zone 4 Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) comprising Plateau, Benue and Nasarawa States has deployed 3,077 marshals in the zone to safeguard highways during the Easter celebration.The Zonal Commanding Officer, Assistant Corps Marshal Kayode Olagunju, made this known in a press statement signed by the Acting Public Education Officer,

Route Commander Olusegun Owoeye in Jos on Friday.Olagunju said the deployment was to herald the commencement of a nationwide ‘Easter Special Patrol Operation’ with the aim of ensuring sanity and prevention of deaths and injuries on the road during the festive period.“

A total number of 3, 077 personnel comprising 1969 Regular and 1108 Special Marshals are to be engaged in Traffic Management, Rescue Services, Public Education and Enforcement during the period.“All operational vehicles and other logistics shall be fully deployed for maximum impacts.“The Command is poised to reduce road traffic crashes and fatalities as we celebrate Easter, strict enforcement of traffic laws which include setting up of Mobile Courts will be put in place to try erring traffic offenders,”

the statement said.Olagunju said the Commands would promptly remove broken down vehicles and other forms of obstructions on the highways as well as ensure free flow of traffic through strategic traffic control and management.The commanding officer said that the corps would also embark on massive education of motorists and other road users during the period — March 31 to April 7.He explained that the focus of the operations would include tackling speeding and dangerous driving, overtaking violation, lane indiscipline, route violation and road obstructions.Others include use of phone while driving, overloading and seat belt/child restraint use bio lations, passergers manifest violation as well as non adherence to the COVID-19 Protocols among others.Olagunju said that the Mobile Courts would be set up along major corridors in the Zone to try erring drivers.He said that arrested violators would be arraigned before a Magistrate and could stand the risk of fines payment ranging between N2,000 and N50,000.

The Commander assured road users that there would be 24-hour operations and observatory in commands along critical corridors and full activation of the ambulance points as well as roadside clinics for rescue and emergency management services.He enjoined road users to inform the FRSC formations of road obstructions, gridlock, crashes and other emergency issues requiring their attention on the toll free telephone number 122 or 0700 2255 377. (NAN)

