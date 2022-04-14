Easter: FRSC deploys 168 personnel, vehicles in Badagry

By Raji Rasak

The Federal Road Safety Corps says it has deployed no fewer than 168 personnel for its Special Easter Operation in Badagry.

The Unit Commander, FRSC Badagry Command, Mr Sulaimon Tawio, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Badagry.

He said that the personnel comprised 88 Regular Marshals and 80 Special Marshals.

According to Taiwo, the command has deployed four vehicles to monitor flow of traffic and enhance safety during the celebration.

“There will be an increase in traffic flow and mass movement of vehicles on the highway from Good Friday to Easter Monday, so we have deployed our vehicles to major areas of the town.

“One vehicle is between Sème and Gbaji expressway, one is between Badagry roundabout and French village, another one is between MTN bus stop and Morogbo junction and the last vehicle in Oko-Afo.

“We have detailed personnel who will be in charge of the vehicles throughout the period.

“The operation which started on April 13 to end April 20 is tagged”Easter Special Patrol Operation,” he said.

The commander said that the command had a 24-hour rescue standby operational team to answer any distress call during the period.

Taiwo said that the command had been visiting public places like Churches, Mosques, market places and garages and motor parks in Badagry to sensitise them on the need to have a successful Easter holiday.

He said the command would ensure strict enforcement of traffic rules and regulations during the celebration.

According to him, offences such as dangerous driving, use of phone while driving, overloading and speed violation will not be condoned.

The commander advised motorists to ensure they put their vehicles in order before making their journeys.

He said this was to avoid vehicle breakdown and resultant inconveniences to other road users.

“As we are all aware that Badagry expressway is under reconstruction and vehicles are passing one lane, we should be very careful and ensure our vehicles are in good condition before proceeding on a journey.

“Little fault from our vehicles can lead to traffic congestion because both incoming and outgoing vehicles have just a lane to manage,” he said.

Taiwo said that the command would be working in collaboration with sister security agencies to ensure a smooth and successful operation during the period.(NAN)

