Easter: FRSC deploys 150 personnel on Lagos – Ore, Ore – Benin expressways

By Aderemi Bamgbose

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has deployed over 150 personnel to Lagos-Ore, Ore-Benin, Ore-Ondo and Ore-Okitipupa expressways and environs to ensure free flow of traffic during the Easter celebration.

Mr Sikiru Alonge, the Unit Commander of FRSC in Ore, on Wednesday told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at the commencement of the “Easter Special Patrol” in Ore, Ondo State.

NAN reports that the Federal Government had declared April 15 and April 18 as public holidays for the Easter celebration.

He said that the FRSC would also deploy patrol vehicles, ambulances, heavy duty trucks and other gadgets to accompany personnel for hitch-free patrol.

He added that FRSC would ensure strict compliance and enforcement of traffic rules and regulations such as overloading of goods and passengers, speeding and dangerous driving, and use of phones while driving, among others.

According to him, the commission will ensure free flow of traffic and non violation of traffic rules and regulations for a hitch-free Easter celebration.

“We are deploring 150 personnel Special Marshals on all appointed expressways and routes to ensure free flow of traffic and hitch-free Easter Celebration.

“We are also deploring patrol vehicles, ambulances, heavy duty trucks and other gadgets to attend to distress calls and remove all obstructions on the highways,” Alonge said.

He, however, urged motorists to comply with all traffic rules and regulations and also slow down for routine checks by personnel in order to avert road crashes.

NAN also reports that the “Easter Special Patrol” which began on April 13 will end on April 20. (NAN)

