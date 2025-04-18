Easter: FRSC Corps Marshal enjoins safe, peaceful celebration

The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Shehu Mohammed has warned against violating traffic rules and regulations as the Easter holiday gets underway with heightened

By Ibironke Ariyo

The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Shehu Mohammed has warned against violating traffic rules and regulations as the Easter holiday gets underway with heightened human and vehicular traffic.

The FRSC Corps Marshal stated this in his Easter message on Friday in Abuja.

Mohammed stressed the need for strict adherence to traffic rules and regulations during the celebration, saying unnecessary violation of traffic rules could lead to undesired consequences.

He disclosed that towards ensuring a free and safe motoring environment for all road travelers during the Easter celebration, the FRSC National Headquarters has deployed sufficient personnel and logistics.

This, he said, were to cover all the major corridors and identify black spots across the country in special operations aimed at creating safer and freer road environments during the period and beyond.

“Easter is a period of sober reflection and the lessons learned should teach us to be more careful and considerate to one another in the use of the road.

“As part of the special operations during major festivities, our personnel who were deployed to the various locations have been charged to manage the traffic most effectively.

“This is to avoid hold-ups, obstruction and congestion which could cause delays to road travelers.

“Everyone must, therefore, cooperate with the law enforcement agencies and the volunteers mobilised for the exercise to ensure the success of the special operations,” he said.

The FRSC boss commended the personnel of the Corps and other security agencies involved in the special operations for the sacrifices they make, appealing for sustained collaboration beyond the festivity.

He, however, urged them to always observe their personal safety in all circumstances while wishing everyone a happy Easter celebration.

He called on members of the public to report any emergencies to the nearest FRSC office or patrol teams or call the Toll-free emergency number: 122 or the studio of the National Traffic Radio, 107.1 FM for prompt response.(NAN) (www.nannews.ng)