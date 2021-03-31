Mr Emmanuel Fadero, the Unit Commander Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), RS 11.11, Ile-Ife, Osun, on Wednesday cautioned motorists against reckless driving and other traffic offences during Easter celebration.

Fadero spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Ile-Ife.

He said that FRSC usually doubled its operational efforts during festive periods.

According to him, the FRSC had rolled out a weeklong special Easter patrol operation nationwide.

He said that the aim was to reduce traffic gridlock on highways and reduce road accidents and its attend loss of lives and property.

“The objective of the programme, which will be going on simultaneously in all FRSC formations across the nation, is to reduce road traffic crashes, road traffic fatality and road traffic injuries,”Fadero added.

He said that FRSC would strictly enforce all traffic laws, warning that any motorists who would fail to comply with traffic rules and regulations would be apprehended and brought to book.

Fadero added that the FRSC would intensify efforts at rescue operations and collaboration with other stakeholders to tackle obstructions on roads

.

He appealed to road users to be safety conscious and law-abiding as well as avoid speeding, overloading, wrong overtaking and other traffic offences.

“It is only the living that celebrates,” he said. (NAN)

