Easter: FRSC advises motorists to be safety conscious during celebration

By Ige Adekunle

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Sagamu Unit Command in Ogun, has advised motorists to be safety conscious as during the Easter celebration in order to stem road crashes.

The Unit Commander, Mr Taofiq Iyanda, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Sagamu, Ogun.

Iyanda said that forgetting about traffic regulations and road safety during festivities was not only dangerous, but could result in fatalities.

“The FRSC is appealing to them (motorist) to be cautious and desist from wrongful overtaking and avoidable crashes during the Easter celebration.

“In addition, they need to exercise patience and avoid excessive speeding that could lead to loss of lives and property,” he said.

The FRSC unit commander also enjoined motorists to ensure that their vehicles are in good order, and to schedule their journeys so that they would not be pressed for time to arrive at their destinations.

Iyanda implored motorists to cooperate with the FRSC personnel deployed across Sagamu and environs to control traffic and ensure sanity during the Easter period.

NAN reports that Easter is celebrated by Christians to commemorate the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ the world over from April 15 to April 18. (NAN)

