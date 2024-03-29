Easter: Fintiri greets Christians, preaches unity, peaceful coexistence

Gov. Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa has called on Christians to show the spirit of unity, love and peace as the world celebrates Easter.

This is contained in a statement signed by his Press Secretary, Mr Humwashi Wonisikou, and made available to newsmen in Yola on Friday.

Fintiri said that such fundamental values would go a long way in promoting and strengthening peace and the harmonious coexistence in the state and the nation at large.

According to him, the Easter season should serve as a reminder of the selflessness, love, sacrifice and tolerance exhibited by Jesus Christ.

” While I call for a national rebirth in order to move the nation forward, I also urge you on attitudinal change for a peaceful and prosperous nation.

“Remembering that foundation is particularly meaningful this Easter, because our nation is facing challenges that we can overcome if we choose to, by exercising collective tolerance and being ready to make sacrifices.” he said.

He advised Nigerians to always provide selfless service to humanity just as Christ demonstrated through his death and resurrection.

He said, “When we show love and offer selfless service just as Christ did, then our nation and indeed the world we live in will be a better place for all of us.”

Fintiri tasked Nigerians to use the period to supplicate to God on behalf of the country, so that Nigeria would be able to come out of the present economic challenges.

The governor also called on the people to make ample use of the opportunity of the season for sober reflection.

“The teaching on being your brother’s keeper is even more apt now.

“It can start with a conscious effort at living peaceably with one another, regardless of religious views” he said.

He noted that Nigeria needs peace for development to thrive.

“When we pray for peace, we should be prepared to work for peace and live peacefully, and that can start now,” Fintiri said. (NAN)

By Auwalu Birnin Kudu