Easter: FCTA assures residents of maximum security  

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), has assured residents of the territory of maximum security throughout the Easter celebration and beyond.

Dr Peter Olumuji, Secretary, Command and Control Centre, FCTA, gave the assurance in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Friday.

Olumuji explained that the FCT Minister, Mr Nyesom Wike, in partnership with security agencies had ensured deployment of human and material assets to ensure safety of residents.

He added that already, the Nigeria Police and other security agencies had deployed a huge number of personnel, both for foot and vehicular patrol to ensure a hitch-free Easter celebration.

He particularly said that undercover personnel had been deployed, including Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) experts to all the nukes and crannies of the FCT as part of proactive steps toward protecting residents.

“The minister has been meeting regularly with security agencies led by the Nigeria Police, and they assured him of peaceful Easter celebration throughout the FCT.

“Based on this, the police command in the FCT has announced the deployment of more than 2,000 personnel, including material assets to every part of the city.

“Intelligence and undercover assets were equally deployed in all the nukes and crannies of the FCT.

“EOD personnel have also been deployed to strategic locations, particularly worship and recreational centres,” he said.

The secretary added that other security agencies such as the Department of State Services, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, equally deployed their human and material assets to strategic locations.

This, according to him, will ensure protection of national assets and critical infrastructure during the Easter celebration and beyond.

“With all these security measures, residents should be able to move freely to anywhere they want to go within the territory without fear of being molested or harassed.”

Olumuji equally said the Directorate of Road Transport Services, FCTA, in collaboration with the Federal Road Safety Corps were also on ground to ensure free flow of traffic during the period.

He warned against indiscriminate parking of vehicles, particularly at recreational and worship centres where high vehicular movement were being expected.

He also advised residents to ensure that they properly locked their vehicles, including using pedal locks, trackers, and other security measures to secure them, while parked in public places.

The secretary also encouraged residents to report any suspicious activity to the Police Control Room and the FCTA Command and Control Centre.

He said that residents could reach the FCT Call Centre through its toll-free number – 0800 0225 53282 and the FCT Police Control Room on 08032003913 and 08061581938.

He added that residents could also report security concerns through a WhatsApp platform on 08031230330, as well as the residents’ engagement platform at www.myfcta.gov.ng (NAN)

By Philip Yatai