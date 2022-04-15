Easter: FCT minister urges residents to imbibe spirit of peaceful co-existence

By Salisu Sani-Idris

The FCT Minister, Malam Mohammad Bello has urged residents to imbibe the spirit of peaceful co-existence, unity and love for one another .

Bello made the call in his Easter message to residents of the FCT, on Friday in Abuja.

” On behalf of the Federal Capital territory Administration, I bring warm felicitations to all residents of the territory, especially the Christian faithful on the celebration of Easter.

” I urge you to use this joyous occasion not only to reflect on the life and teachings of Jesus Christ as a pathway to peaceful co-existence of all.

“But also use the opportunity it presents to re-dedicate ourselves to the love and service of our dear country, Nigeria.”

The minister thanked residents for their cooperation and support for the FCT administration in its efforts at building a befitting capital territory worthy of our great country.

” I ask you to continue to imbibe the spirit of peaceful co-existence, unity and love for one another which are the ideals and principles on which the FCT is founded.

“The commendable acts of residents in often rallying round each other in challenging moments, irrespective of religious or ethnic differences is an indication that the dreams of our founding fathers in creating the FCT as a center of unity has taken deep roots and is flourishing.”

Bello, therefore, called on residents to continue to believe in and actively promote the culture of peace, unity and equally impart same to the young generation of residents.

” Many of whom really know no home other than the FCT.

” We should resist all attempts by those who do not share these noble ideals to cause disharmony in our ranks, especially as political activities take center stage across the country.”

Bello assured all residents that security agencies have put measures in place to ensure the peaceful celebration of Easter.

He also called on residents to be security conscious and follow all guidelines issued by the relevant security authorities regarding the Easter celebrations.

” Always cooperate with the security agencies for the protection of lives and properties in your communities.

” Any suspicious behaviour or individuals should immediately be brought to the attention of law enforcement agencies.

” The FCT Administration on its part, will continue to dedicate itself to the implementation of projects that will have the greatest impact on the majority of residents, especially in the provision of social service infrastructure.”

The minister, who reminded residents that COVID -19 had not been eradicated, called on them to celebrate Easter in conformity with all extant guidelines.

” I urge you to continue to pray for the overall development of our country and its leaders” he said. (NAN)

