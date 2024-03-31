Easter: Fayemi preaches love, empathy, forgiveness

Dr Kayode Fayemi, former Governor of Ekiti State and Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF), has extended heartfelt greetings to Christians in Nigeria on Easter.

In a statement issued by his media office, Fayemi stated that Easter is central to the Christian faith and urged Christians across the country to mark the occasion by embodying Christ-like values such as love, forgiveness, sacrifice, and empathy in their daily lives.

“The sacrifice of Jesus Christ teaches us invaluable lessons,” he stated. “It symbolizes selflessness, forgiveness, resilience in the face of adversity, and the triumph of good over evil. Just as Jesus overcame his torment through faith, we can overcome our challenges and hardships with perseverance and unwavering conviction.

Fayemi also stated that Jesus Christ’s death and resurrection exemplify selfless sacrifice for the greater good, reminding us of the importance of putting the needs of others ahead of our own, particularly during difficult times.

“As we navigate our country’s challenges, let us be inspired by this act of sacrificial love and reach out to those in need,” Fayemi urged.

He continued, “Easter is a time of spiritual renewal and rebirth, giving us the opportunity to reflect on our lives and strive for personal growth. We, too, can experience physical and spiritual renewal, just as the resurrected Jesus was renewed and transformed. Let us use this opportunity to let go of the burdens of the past, embrace forgiveness and reconciliation, and embark on a journey to a better future.”

Fayemi concluded by urging Nigerians to commit to being their brothers’ and sisters’ keepers and to show empathy to those in need.

“This way, we can create a more just, peaceful, and united Nigeria for all,” Fayemi stated.

By Chimezie Godfrey