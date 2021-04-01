The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has assured air passengers and other airport users of maximum safety within the airports during the Easter period.

Mrs Henrietta Yakubu, General Manager, Corporate Affairs of FAAN, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Lagos.

She said that the network of airports was fully prepared and ready for the usual upsurge in passenger traffic that was the norm around this season.

“We have put all necessary facilities, infrastructure and manpower in place, to ensure seamless facilitation at the airports during the season and beyond.

“We also want to assure all passengers and airport users of safety and security, as relevant security agencies have been mobilised to beef up security at all the airports,” she said.

Yakubu advised passengers to endeavour to leave their home for the airport early enough, so as to ensure that check-in formalities are conducted in good time. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

