Easter: FAAN assures passengers of maximum safety at airports

April 1, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



 The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) assured air passengers and other airport users of maximum safety within the airports during the Easter period.

Mrs Henrietta Yakubu, General Manager, Corporate Affairs of FAAN, disclosed this in a on in Lagos.

She said that the network of airports was fully prepared and ready for the usual upsurge in passenger traffic that was the norm around this season.

“We have put all necessary facilities, infrastructure and manpower in place, to ensure seamless facilitation at the airports during the season and beyond.

“We also want to assure all passengers and airport users of safety and security, as relevant have been mobilised to beef up security at all the airports,” she said.

Yakubu advised passengers to endeavour to leave for the airport early , so as to ensure that check-in formalities are conducted in good time. (NAN)

