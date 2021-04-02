Easter: Emir of Zaria tasks Nigerians on security, COVID-19

The Emir of , Alhaji Ahmad Bamalli, has urged Nigerians to imbibe the teachings of Jesus Christ love and sacrifice.

He also called more security consciousness and observance of all COVID-19 prevention protocols by .

The emir made the call in an interaction with newsmen at his palace in Friday.

Bamalli said that in festive like this, the emirate always preached to people to be law abiding; the laws of the land and be security conscious stressing that “this is a trying .

“Some miscreants always take advantage of the to do their nefarious activities; we always call people to be more vigilante, watchful and report any suspicious movement to the nearest authority.

“Normally, in festive like this, people should observe all COVID-19 prevention protocols”.

The Emir said that Easter was the season in which Christians across the world commemorates the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, adding that it was also a season of love, sacrifice and prayers.

Bamalli, while wishing Christians a happy Easter celebration, called on the people to use the period and the development of the Nation. (NAN)

